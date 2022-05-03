Gayle Anderson joins Pasadena Tournament of Roses President and Chairman of the Board for the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Amy Wainscott to reveal the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade Poster.

There was a 134th Rose Parade poster design contest that closed to the public back on Feb. 21. We’ll see the winning design and meet the person responsible for creating the illustration that will be seen locally, nationally and around the world.

The Rose Parade will take place on Jan. 2, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. with the annual Rose Bowl Game later that day at 1 p.m.

Visit the Tournament of Roses website to learn more about the celebrations.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 3, 2022.