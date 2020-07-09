Train and eat like actor Chris Hemsworth with health and fitness app Centr

One of the trainers on the Centr app Ashley Joi joined us to tell us all about how the Centr app can help you get in shape this summer. Founded by Chris Hemsworth, this app provides users access to Chris’ personal team of world-class health and fitness experts on demand — anytime, anywhere. In one easy to use app, users are able to train, live, and eat better through a training planner, daily meal plan and time to breathe. For more info, you can download the app, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @CentrFit

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction