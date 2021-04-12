Train like an athlete at new performance gym JLT with performance coach and founder Jamal Liggin

Performance coach and founder of JLT, Jamal Liggin joined us live to tell us more about his new gym JLT. JLT is a performance training program designed by Coach Jamal Liggin, based out of Los Angeles, California. For the past ten years, JLT has developed custom training programs for professional athletes in the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB and various MMA organizations, including the UFC. JLT is located in Hollywood. For more info, you can go to www.JamalTrain.com or follow Jamal on Instagram @JamalLiggin

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 12, 2021.