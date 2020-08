Co-founder of Aarmy Angela Davis joined us live to talk about Aarmy – her revolutionary coaching experience with a full line-up of the highest standard cycling and bootcamp practice sessions. Angela’s philosophy is all about training your mind the same way you train your Body. Aarmy just released a new app. For more info, you can visit the app’s website or follow them on Instagram @Aarmy

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 24, 2020.