Transparent face shields and respiratory shields being made by LA Face Shields in Monterey Park

Prototype creator and founder of LA Face Shields Rob West joined us live via Skype to discuss how he is leading a small group of out-of-work entertainment freelancers to mass produce thousands of transparent barriers to protect healthcare workers in Southern California. For more information, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 1, 2020.

