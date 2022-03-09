Travel and Adventure Show Los Angeles returns to L.A. Convention Center

The Travel and Adventure Show Los Angeles is back after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The 2022 show takes place Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

There are dramatic travel changes required by new Covid-19 rules and regulations. The show has important information about the countries that have reopened for travel; airline and cruise ship Coronavirus rules and regulations and the new interest in travel insurance required by many countries, again, due to the pandemic.

Travel & Adventure Show

Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13

Los Angeles Convention Center – Hall G

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on March 9, 2022.