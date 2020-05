Co-host of America's Test Kitchen Julia Davison joined us live with foolproof seafood recipes. For more information on the recipes featured in the segment, you can visit America's Test Kitchen's website or see the details below.

Crab Louis SaladServes 4 to 6 Purchase high-quality, fresh crabmeat for this recipe. However, if you can only find canned crab meat, we prefer either claw or backfin meat or a combination thereof (see “Know Your Crab”). Chili sauce, a condiment similar to ketchup, has a sweet flavor and a subtle, spicy kick; do not substitute Asian chili-garlic sauce.

Dressing: