Try on engagement rings at home with Vow by Ring Concierge

The founder and CEO of Ring Concierge Nicole Wegman joined us live to talk about their new direct to consumer line VOW by Ring Concierge that allows you to try on rings from the comfort of your own home. You can choose from 13 timeless styles and nine diamond shapes, and VOW by Ring Concierge will send you a kit of cubic zirconia replicas, as well as offer live chats with diamond experts to help you select and design the ring of your dreams. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @RingConcierge

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 18, 2020.