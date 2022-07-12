Gayle Anderson previews the “Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies Presents: Hollywood Legends.” The four-day event features more than 1,600 items from the Golden Age of Hollywood to the 20th and 21st century’s modern and contemporary film classics such as Star Wars: A New Hope, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, There’s No Business-Like Show Business, Captain America, Pulp Fiction, Harry Potter and more.
The auction is from Friday, July 15 through Monday, July 18, 2022. The auction will be live in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com.
Julien’s Auctions & Turner Classic Movies
Hollywood Legends Auction
Friday, July 15 through Monday, July 18
Julien’s Auctions
257 North Canon Drive
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
310-836-1818
