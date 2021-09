Tarek El Moussa host of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop,” chats about season 2 of his other show “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa,” where he coaches people on how to flip houses.

“Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” premieres Thursday on HGTV. It will also be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 15, 2021.