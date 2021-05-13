Two local restaurants part of a $1 million grant program by American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation

American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. owned by underrepresented groups that will receive funding through the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” Grant Program. Read more about these historic restaurants’ remarkable stories on Resy.com.

Each restaurant will receive $40,000 in grants funded by American Express and administered by the National Trust. The National Trust will also provide technical assistance to support the use of the grant funds.

The funding will help each restaurant enhance restaurant exteriors, build new outdoor seating areas, and upgrade online businesses to help mitigate operating costs as they work to recover from the financial impacts of the pandemic.

The 25 historic and culturally significant restaurants in the U.S. were selected by American Express, in partnership with the National Trust, with input from a chef advisory committee assembled by Resy including chefs Deborah VanTrece, Edouardo Jordan, and Kwame Onwuachi.

Gayle Anderson reports two of the 25 restaurants receiving grants are in Los Angeles:

Suehiro Japanese Cafe

337 East First Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213)626-9132

Suehirocafe.com

Harold & Belle’s

2920 West Jefferson Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90018

(323)735-9023

haroldandbelles.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 13, 2021.