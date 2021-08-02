Two SoCal natives start an organization for expanding ethnic studies in education

Jasmine Nguyen and Katelin Zhou joined us live to share details on their organization Diversify Our Narrative.

Diversify Our Narrative – a push to expand multicultural studies in public schools – was born because Nguyen and Zhou, were inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the murder of George Floyd. Their non-profit has one goal; to achieve racial justice through education. Nguyen and Zhou’s first step was to circulate a petition to students at their former high schools, in Anaheim and Ventura, demanding that California public schools require every student, kindergarten through 12th grade, to read at least one book by and about a person of color, every year. That petition caught fire on the Internet and was picked up by high schoolers throughout the state.

Visit the organization’s website for more information.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 2, 2021.