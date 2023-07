Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach where the U.S. Open of Surfing has returned for its annual surfing competition that brings people from all over to come together and catch some waves.

The surfing competition will kick off on July 29 and go through Aug. 6 down in Huntington Beach.

For more information visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 28, 2023.