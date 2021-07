U.S. Rep. Tony Cárdenas joined us live to discuss the Smithsonian’s newly approved museum. The National Museum of the American Latino will highlight the contributions of American Latinos in U.S. history and culture.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 19, 2021.