Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at Heroes Hall, which is featuring a virtual exhibit spotlighting the stories and photos of Orange County veterans, among them U.S. Marine Elliot McKenzie, an Iraq War veteran. He served in the 1st Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, Presidential Security Duty, and infantry operations. In 2005 McKenzie deployed to Ramadi, Iraq, with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines as a rifleman. In 2006 he deployed with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to Okinawa, Japan.

And, there’s the new exhibit of the World War II watercolor paintings of Private Charles J. Miller. The exhibit is the visual diary of Miller, who chronicled his military service in the South Pacific theater during WWII. Miller was a self-taught artist who had been drawing throughout his lifetime, teaching himself perspective, anatomy and drawing and painting techniques.