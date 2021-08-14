UCLA Pediatrics chief Dr. Alice Kuo discusses Covid safety in the classroom amid Delta surge

Dr. Alice Kuo, professor and chief of UCLA Internal Medicine-Pediatrics, discusses Covid safety as Southern California students resume in-person learning amid a surge in cases.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Aug. 14, 2021.

