UCSF professor and researcher Dr. Dan Ciccarone discusses the increase in fentanyl overdoses among California youth. Rising deaths have migrated from the east coast to the western region of the U.S. over the past eight years as fentanyl’s most common form shifted from powder to pill. Dr. Ciccarone explains why kids and teens are especially vulnerable and strategies to protect them.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sept. 17, 2022.