UFCW President Marc Perrone on protecting grocery store workers from COVID-19

President of The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Marc Perrone, joined us live to talk about the work they’re doing to protect grocery store, drug store workers and other members in the food manufacturing and food production industry. For more information, you can go to website.

Text “Prepared” to 83071 if you’re a member and would like health and safety updates. Text “Shopsmart” to 23396 if you’re a shopper and would like to be added to rapid response list.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 3, 2020.