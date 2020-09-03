UFCW President Marc Perrone on protecting grocery store workers from COVID-19

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President of The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Marc Perrone, joined us live to talk about the work they’re doing to protect grocery store, drug store workers and other members in the food manufacturing and food production industry. For more information, you can go to website.
Text “Prepared” to 83071 if you’re a member and would like health and safety updates. Text “Shopsmart” to 23396 if you’re a shopper and would like to be added to rapid response list. 

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 3, 2020.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter