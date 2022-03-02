Ukraine Crisis: How The Salvation Army is lending a hand

Gayle Anderson reports on the many organizations and people offering aid to Ukrainian refugees during the current crisis. The Salvation Army is one of them. Few realize the Salvation Army is a nonprofit international organization as well as a domestic service agency.

The Salvation Army is an international operation on the ground serving refugees in Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Romania, Moldova, and the thousands pouring into Poland.

The Salvation Army International unit invites the public to keep track of its work on its Facebook page, where stories and pictures are posted regularly.

For those who want to help, donations are welcome at salvationarmyusa.org. The Salvation Army International advises donors 100% of all contributions are sent directly to the Ukraine and relief teams.

This aired on KTLA 5 on March 2, 2022.