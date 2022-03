Gayle Anderson reports from the Ukrainian Culture Center. The United Nations reports more than 1.5 million Russia-Ukraine War refugees, among them children. And now there are reports of the bombing of at least one children’s hospital.

It’s tough enough to evacuate civilians caught in the middle of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, but there are available resources to help the children and the disabled.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 10, 2022.