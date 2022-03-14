Ukraine Crisis: How to help the disabled refugees

Gayle Anderson reports the Ukrainian Culture Center in East Hollywood has become a resource of information about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The center is providing information about legitimate charities helping the Ukrainian victims since scam websites and scam organizations are starting to pop up. There is also a Facebook page that contains updated information.

Gayle reports there are recommended charities, according to Charity Navigator, the world’s largest nonprofit evaluator, among them Joni and Friends, an Agoura Hills, California, based nonprofit that is involved with the dangerous mission of rescuing disabled Ukrainians. Joni & Friends has received Charity Navigator’s “three-star give with confidence” rating.

Joni & Friends Foundation

30009 Ladyface Court

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

818-707-5664

Ukrainian Culture Center of Los Angeles

4315 Melrose Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90029

www.facebook.com/UCCLA

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on March 14, 2022.