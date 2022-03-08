Ukraine Crisis: Legitimate charities helping those in need

Gayle Anderson reports from the Ukrainian Culture Center to help people avoid scammers. Charity Navigator, the world’s largest and most trusted nonprofit evaluator, has set up a special web page providing information and evaluation about charities requesting donations for the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
Also, the Better Business Bureau has give.org where we can check a charity to learn if it has Better Business Bureau approval and the Ukrainian Culture Center in East Los Angeles is also providing information about legitimate Ukraine relief charities.
- Humanitarian Response to the Ukrainian-Russian Conflict
- Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance
- Ukraninian Culture Center of Los Angeles
This aired on the KTLA 5 News on March 8, 2022.