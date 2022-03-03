Ukraine Crisis: Wende Museum, The Cold War then and now

Gayle Anderson reports from the Wende (pronounced “venda,” German for transformation, turning point or change) Museum.

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City, CA 90230

310-216-1600

Founded in 2002, the Wende Museum holds an unparalleled collection of art and artifacts from the Cold War era, which serves as a foundation for programs that illuminate political and cultural changes of the past, offer opportunities to make sense of the changing present, including the current events in Ukraine.

Upcoming March events include:

History, Culture, War: The Ideological Underpinnings of Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. PT

Zoom Webinar

Ideas about national culture and the (re)interpretation of history play a crucial role in the motivation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Wende Museum’s Chief Curator and Director of Programming Joes Segal will speak with Jonathan Brunstedt, Assistant Professor of History at Texas A&M University and the author of “The Soviet Myth of World War II: Patriotic Memory and the Russian Question in the USSR” (Cambridge University Press, 2021) and Jade McGlynn, Lecturer in Russian at Oxford University and author of “Reliving the Past: How the Russian Government and Media use Historical Events to Frame the Present” (forthcoming) about the war of ideas.

