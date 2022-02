Cedars-Sinai gastroenterologist Dr. Mark Pimentel discusses an underdiagnosed digestive issue called “Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth,” or “SIBO,” and how to address it through a low-fermentation diet.

Dr. Pimental is the author of a forthcoming book about gut health, “The Microbiome Connection,” available April 12.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 20, 2022.