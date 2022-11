Twitter has been sued following the sudden layoff of thousands of employees via email or by simply cutting of access to internal programs. Attorney Priya Sopori of Greenberg Glusker LLP explains the labor laws at issue including the WARN Act, whether Twitter’s Elon Musk may have violated the laws and potential outcomes if plaintiffs succeed.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Nov. 5, 2022.