Jacqueline Sarkissian visited the Underwood Family Farms out in Moore Park where she gave a preview of the upcoming 26th Annual Fall Harvest Festival.

The festival will begin on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For tickets and more information you can visit, UnderwoodFamilyFarms.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 27, 2023.