What is Thanksgiving without a turkey?

Many of Pasadena’s most vulnerable and unsheltered might find out this year. Due to the nationwide shortage and rising price of turkeys, Union Station Homeless Services has a desperate need for frozen turkeys.

David Sensente, Sr. Manager of In-kind Donations, a 20-year employee of Union Station Homeless Services says, “I have never seen the need so dire. We only have 7 of the 450 turkeys we need.” He goes on to say, “many long-time donors are not committing to supplying turkeys this year. We need the community to be generous and help us offer a holiday meal to those who need it the most.”

The needed 450 turkeys will be part of over 4,000 Thanksgiving meals during the week of Thanksgiving either as part of handing out “All the Fixings” meal supply boxes, prepared Thanksgiving meals for reheating, and private sit-down dinners on Thanksgiving Day at Union Station Homeless Services facilities. As part of the annual Dinner in the Park tradition, meals are offered to adults and families experiencing homelessness and poverty, senior citizens, and those who are alone at the holidays or unable to afford a holiday meal.

Frozen turkeys can be dropped off at the Union Station Homeless Services Adult Center (412 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, CA) any day from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The complete list of needs for Dinner in the Park is at unionstationhs.org/dinner-in-the-park

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 14, 2022.