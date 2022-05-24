The Unique Woman’s Coalition is a non-profit organization that advocates for the Black Trans community and they will be represented during the city of West Hollywood’s inaugural LGBTQ celebration “WEHO Pride” weekend.

UWC’s community engagement director Chanel Lumiere joined us live to tell us more about the organization.

The mission of UWC is to elevate the voices and narratives of the Black-Trans culture through a number of ways, from mentorship, scholarship and through community engagement.

“WEHO Pride” weekend occurs from June 3 to June 5 with the big parade happening that Sunday. You can catch UWC cars strolling through the parade marching alongside fellow community movers and shakers.

To learn more about Unique Woman’s Coalition, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

For tickets to the “Outloud Raising Voices Music Festival,” at West Hollywood Park, visit their website.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 24, 2022.