Lifestyle expert Ashley Fultz joined us with tips on how to update your living room on a budget with chic and stylish items from Society6. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

For more info on lifestyle expert Ashley Fultz, you can visit her website or follow her on Instagram @AshleyFutlz

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on August 21, 2020.