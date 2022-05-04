Gayle Anderson continues her May is Military Appreciation Month series of reports at the Battleship Iowa Museum, which is preparing for the return of L.A. Fleet. Details of the 2022 event: schedule, visiting ships, and parking information and more are on lafleetweek.com.

Also, the public can prepare to witness the commissioning of the Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121), the 33rd ship constructed for the destroyer fleet of the U.S. Navy. The vessel is named in honor of General Petersen, the first Black aviator and the first Black general in the U.S. Marine Corps. He died in August 2015 of lung cancer at the age of 83.

The public is invited to the Saturday, May 14, 2022, Charleston, South Carolina commissioning ceremony at 9:45 a.m. For more information about Lieutenant General Frank E. Petersen, read the “Who’s Who in Marine Corps History website: usmcu.edu.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on May 4, 2022.