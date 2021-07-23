‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Lala Kent on filming ‘Out of Death’ while 5 months pregnant

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Lala Kent says she had mood swings while filming “Out of Death'” because of her pregnancy. The film is in theaters and on demand now. For Lala’s beauty line click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 23, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News