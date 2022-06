The Ventura County BBQ Fest is heading to Surfer’s Point Live on June 11.

Kaylee Flurry with the barbeque fest joined us live with a preview of what visitors can expect.

The fest features a handpicked roster of barbecued meat masters and chefs serving up mouthwatering BBQ.

Happy Place Eatery and Ruff House BBQ gave our Eric Spillman a taste of their specialty menu items.

Visit the fest’s website for more information and tickets.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 9, 2022.