Ventura man kicks off 15-hour paddleboard journey to raise awareness, funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease

The Alzheimer’s Association is challenging supporters Sunday to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease on the longest day of the year.

As Sunday marks the summer solstice, the day when the northern hemisphere has the longest period of daylight in a calendar year, it’s time celebrate the official start of summer, which also coincides with Father’s Day.

While many people have the start of summer and their dads to celebrate, one Ventura man has decided to use the longest day of the year to help spread awareness of Alzheimer’s disease.

Juerg Geser got up before sunrise to start his 15-hour paddleboard journey as part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Longest Day’ campaign in honor of his father who is battling Alzheimer’s Disease back home in Switzerland.

Geser hopes his efforts will not only raise awareness but also help fund research to end Alzheimer’s Disease. To see Geser’s progress, or to donate, visit act.alz.org/goto/geser.