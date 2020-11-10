Veterans Day 2020: Online concert preview and Bowers salute to the Montford Point Marines

Gayle Anderson reports from the Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro to preview a special events for veterans. Wednesday, November 11, at 7:30 pm Pacific Time, Battleship IOWA Museum and The Veterans National Entertainment Workshop will observe Veterans Day with VETERANS DAY WEST 2020, a special, FREE online concert with the theme of “United We Stand – Stronger Together!”

The concert features U.S. military veteran performers from around the country singing popular songs of unity, togetherness, and friendship. Also, the concert will feature a special performance by world renowned soprano, Renée Fleming, and salutes to veterans from several celebrities including Rich Little, Tanya Acker and more. Comedian BJ Lange, U.S. Air Force retired, hosts the program. Songs include popular rock, folk, and pop covers by the Beatles, Andrew Gold, Matisyahu, and more.

Before the concert, there will be a drive-through care package event from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm sponsored by Phillips 66. The care packages will include practical items as well as “thank you” gifts to support local veterans in need during this pandemic. The care packages will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Airing free online, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 7:30 pm Pacific Time, the concert will remain online for viewing after the premiere date. Watch the concert on the Battleship USS Iowa’s website and Facebook page and Veterans National Entertainment Workshop website and Facebook page.

And, at the Bowers Museum, in celebration of Veterans Day will grant free admission to the museum for all veterans and launch a temporary display to honor local hero, U.S. Marine Charles J. Shaw.

On view, in Bowers’ Fluor Gallery from November 11th to January 10th, 2021, Test of Medal: Charles J. Shaw and the Montford Point Marines, the first Black drill instructor to train an integrated platoon of Marines and an important member of the African American community in Santa Ana, CA.

Included in the display are a variety of Mr. Shaw’s personal possessions from his time in the U.S. Marines, various medals and patches, and most remarkably, his Congressional Gold Medal and Certificate. This offer applies to veterans only, limit 1 per veteran. Free admission offered onsite only and subject to availability. Space limited due to current timed ticketing and limited capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines.

This display is free with museum general admission for all visitors. Free admission on Veterans Day for all veterans includes admission to Bowers’ current blockbuster exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic, as well as seven other permanent exhibitions from around the globe.

Tuesday, November 20th, Bowers Museum has scheduled a virtual presentation entitled Charles J. Shaw and the Montford Point Marines” presented by L. E. (Michael) Johnson. Several other important programs featuring and honoring veterans will accompany this display through January. Tickets and details at bowers.org.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for KTLA 5 News on November 10, 2020.