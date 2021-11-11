Veterans Day and veteran-owned businesses: Kip’s Toyland

Gayle Anderson was live at Kip’s Toyland in the Farmer’s Market District for Veterans Day 2021. Kip’s Toyland is the oldest toy store in Los Angeles and was created by World War Two Veteran Irvin “Kip” Kipper, a U.S. Air Force bomber pilot who, during World War Two was shot down in his B-17 over Bologna, Italy on his 26th mission. Mr. Kipper spent more than seven months in Stalag Luft III and Stalag VII, stories later retold in book, television, and film as The Great Escape. He started the business not just to make a living but as a sort of therapy; he saw the horrors of war, he wanted to spend the rest of his life doing something to make people, and himself, smile!

Visit Kip’s Toyland’s website for more information.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 11, 2021.