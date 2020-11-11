Veterans Day at Heroes Hall

Gayle Anderson was live in Costa Mesa at Heroes Hall, which is featuring a virtual exhibit spotlighting the stories and photos of Orange County veterans, among them U.S. Marine Elliot McKenzie, an Iraq War veteran. He served in the 1st Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team, Presidential Security Duty, and infantry operations. In 2005 McKenzie deployed to Ramadi, Iraq, with the 1st Battalion, 5th Marines as a rifleman. In 2006 he deployed with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to Okinawa, Japan.

And, there’s the new exhibit of the World War II watercolor paintings of Private Charles J. Miller. The exhibit is the visual diary of Miller, who chronicled his military service in the South Pacific theater during WWII. Miller was a self-taught artist who had been drawing throughout his lifetime, teaching himself perspective, anatomy and drawing and painting techniques.

During the three-and-a-half years he fought in World War II, Miller sketched nearly 700 scenes of a soldier’s life, and 83 are featured in this exhibit. He drew the familiar horrors – the firefights, the destruction, the wounded carried back from battle – but also less-documented moments: the boredom, the distraction, even silliness.

PLEASE NOTE! Guests will be required to make reservations in advance so they can limit the number of visitors. No walkups will be permitted.

Before entering, guests will check in at the Wellness Booth for temperature checks. Masks will be required throughout the visit. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the public areas for guests, and regular cleaning will be conducted throughout the day.

REOPENING TUESDAY, NOV. 3

Hours: Open Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Free admission and parking

Heroes Hall

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 9226

(714) 708 1500

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.