Gayle Anderson reports from the Heroes Hall Museum in Costa Mesa about several Veterans Day events, including the Veterans Day event happening at the museum on Nov. 11.

OC Fair & Event Center

Veterans Day Commemoration at Heroes Hall Museum

Nov. 11 from 2p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission & free parking

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa

OCFair.com

Post 9/11 veterans who are invited for special recognition to this ceremony.

RSVP at OCF.Formstack.com.

At the Heroes Hall Museum, we can also see the free exhibit Valor & Virtue: Jewish American Medal of Honor Recipients, which focuses on all 18 Jewish Americans recipients from the Civil War’s Benjamin Levy to Christopher Celiz, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his service in the Afghanistan War.

Central to the exhibit is the story of Tibor Rubin, a Holocaust survivor who became a hero fighting for the U.S. Army in Korea before settling in Orange County.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram and Threads: ktlachannel5gayle, and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 9, 2023.