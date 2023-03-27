Gayle Anderson previewed the newly installed Vietnam Veterans Monument at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. The new monument depicts a U.S. Marine running through the jungles of Vietnam in 1971 – 1972.

The research and creative process for designing the Vietnam Veterans Monument started in August 2022 when the Nixon Foundation formed a committee of Vietnam Veterans, a Gold Star family member from the Vietnam War, artist Ron Pekar, and members of the Nixon Foundation senior staff. Committee members visited the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, and the Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Museum in San Diego, California for research and design.

The Monument artist, Ron Pekar of Long Beach, California, has work represented in corporate, museum, university, and private collections worldwide.

Some of his well-known pieces in Southern California are “Traveler” the horse at the University of Southern California, “The Handoff” at the Rose Bowl, and a statue of Dick Kun at Snow Summit in Big Bear. Mr. Pekar is a mentor/lecturer/consultant and teacher for hundreds of artists at Disney (Disney Feature Animation and Walt Disney Imagineering), Dreamworks Feature Animation, and other entertainment/design studios.

Why now? March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day. March 29th marks the 50th anniversary of when the last U.S. troops left Vietnam and the final group of American prisoners of war (POWs) were freed and left Hanoi, according to the USS Midway Museum.

According to the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, this is the 50th anniversary year of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords and the end of American involvement on the ground in Vietnam.

During his Presidency, Mr. Nixon succeeded in ending American fighting in Vietnam and improving relations with the U.S.S.R. and China.

Wednesday, March 29th, the public is invited to gather at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum for a special program. The Wednesday outdoor ceremony begins at 11:00 A.M. and remarks will be delivered by former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie.

Wednesday, March 29th, 2023

National Vietnam War Veterans Day Celebration

11a.m. – Noon

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

714 993 5075

NixonFoundation.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 27, 2023.