Viral ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’ video sold as NFT for $760,999

The viral “Charlie Bit My Finger” video that captured people’s hearts in 2007 was sold as an NFT, a nonfungible token, for $760,999.

About 14 years after the video was uploaded, 17-year-old Harry Davies-Carr, and his finger-biting brother Charlie Davies-Carr, 15, told KTLA all about the sale and what it was like being in a viral video.

The family was set to take down the original video from YouTube after the sale, but the new owner decided to keep it up, saying it’s important to “popular culture,” USA Today reported.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 28, 2021.