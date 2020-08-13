Virtual Rocket Fever 2020 Preview

Gayle Anderson was live at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey with a preview of its annual “ROCKET FEVER FESTIVAL.” The Saturday, August 15th, 2020 event is from 10am to 2pm.

The one-of-a-kind experience allows rocket enthusiasts to join discussions with real rocket scientists, engage in online activities and watch hourly model rocket launches.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event is a virtual/online experience. Guests will not be permitted to enter the Columbia Memorial Space Center and guests will not be permitted on the property to view the on site launches.

Rocket Fever 2020 Goes Virtual

10am to 2pm

Columbia Memorial Space Center

City of Downey

(562) 231-1200

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com