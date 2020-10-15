Virtual ‘Taste of Soul’ and community food distribution

Gayle Anderson previews the annual TASTE OF SOUL FAMILY FESTIVAL, which is virtual this October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First, there will be the TASTE OF SOUL COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION Saturday, October 17th from 9am until 12 noon on Crenshaw Boulevard, on the block of the LA Sentinel office, 3800 South Crenshaw Boulevard. Bakewell Media will have a DRIVE-THRU ONLY food distribution event in partnership with the Mothers-in-Action non-profit organization, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, the LA Sentinel, Councilman Herb Wesson, the LA Food Bank, LA County Federation of Labor, Labor Community Services, Miquel Contreras Foundation, TNBC, AFGE and 94.7 The Wave, Dulans & Harold & Belles, Mel’s Fish Shack & The District by GS. The event is prepared to feed 1500 families.

Besides giving away groceries from the LA Food Bank, the event will include pre-packaged meals served by Dulans, Harold & Belles, Mel’s Fish & The District by GS. (A little ‘Taste’ of Taste of Soul). The meals are being cooked off-site and pre-packaged for distribution following strict Covid-19 Health restrictions.

Then, from 6pm-to-9pm, there will be the VIRTUAL TASTE OF SOUL CONCERT. The concert is accessible on their website with the Founder & Creator of Taste of Soul Danny J. Bakewell, Sr., elected officials and entertainers welcoming the audience to the event.

The concert is hosted by comedian and actress Kym Whitley. There will be performances by entertainers Anthony Hamilton, En Vogue, Doug E. Fresh, Fred Hammond, Major., Kool Moo Dee, , After 7, Deborah Joy Winans, Montell Jordan, Lamman Rucker, Loni Love, D.J. Mal-ski, Kim Fields, Bobby Jones, Darrin Dewitt Henson, Faithe C. Herman, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Jade Novah & Debbie Allen.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.