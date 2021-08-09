Voice of ‘Love Island’ Matthew Hoffman dishes on latest season of dating show

Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Matthew Hoffman, narrator of “Love Island,” joined us to talk about the latest season of the popular dating show.

“Love Island” airs Tuesdays through Fridays — and on Sundays — on CBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 9, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News