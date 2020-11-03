Voting at the historic Hotel Figueroa

Gayle Anderson reports the historic Hotel Figueroa, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic hotels (a Conde Nast Traveler 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards winner, and Travel + Leisure ‘World’s Best’ 2020 winner), is an official polling place. This voting opportunity coincides with the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote.

L.A. locals voting at Hotel Figueroa will be directed to the hotel’s historic Gran Sala event space to cast their ballots in a safe, socially distanced environment Election Day; Tuesday, November 3 (Election Day): Voting open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The iconic hotel boasts a rich history deeply rooted in the women’s movement in Los Angeles. Funded and built by women in 1926 as an exclusive women’s hostel by the YWCA, Hotel Figueroa was “financed, built and operated by and for femininity,” according to a Los Angeles Times article at the time, and was the largest project of its kind in the United States to be financed, owned, and operated by women.” For years the space served as a meeting place for practically every woman’s club in Los Angeles, and it proudly holds true to its founding roots to this day.

The hotel’s poolside restaurant, Veranda AlFresco, will also be open throughout the voting period and on Election Day (November 3) from 12pm – 9pm, serving voters and guests alike a menu of Mexico City-inspired fare, available both for contactless dining and to-go.

