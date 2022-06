Legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, a longtime CHLA supporter, joined us live to tell us all about CHLA’s Walk and Play L.A.

Walk and Play L.A. will take place on Saturday at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

Visit their website to register and you can use the code word KTLA22 for $10 off the registration fee.

To learn more about CHLA, you can follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2022.