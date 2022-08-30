In response to the ongoing issue of overcrowding and overall animal wellbeing in Los Angeles city shelters, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace partners with Los Angeles Animal Services (LAAS) to begin a dual-pronged approach to help ensure the more than 1,000 dogs currently in city shelters are getting enrichment and exercise every day, and that animals are finding homes more quickly.

First, starting Sept. 1, PetSpace will fund two new Canine Enrichment Coordinator positions within LAAS, initially as a one-year pilot program. Second, also beginning in Sept., PetSpace will begin a six-month program of hosting weekly spay/neuter surgeries at their Playa Vista facility for LAAS animals. LAAS animals must be spayed/neutered before they’re adaptable.

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace is a unique community space featuring an interactive place for pet adoptions, an education center, and a leadership institute. PetSpace focuses squarely on the mutually beneficial and dynamic bond between people and their pets, as well as the origins and science of that relationship. To learn more, please visit annenbergpetspace.org.

Los Angeles Animal Services promotes and protects the health, safety, and welfare of animals and the people who love them, and is one of the largest municipal shelter systems in the United States. With six centers across the City, L.A. Animal Services serves approximately 60,000 animals annually and responds to 20,000 emergency calls involving animals or people in danger. L.A. Animal Services is part of the Human Animal Support Services (HASS) international coalition, joining 38 municipal shelters and animal welfare organizations across the country to reimagine and transform the way shelters care for animals and their families, by offering access to resources to help keep families together; getting lost pets home quickly without having to enter the shelter system; providing food and medical assistance; and continuing to build on a strong adoption and foster program so pets find their permanent homes or are placed in foster care. To learn more, visit laanimalservices.com.

Founded in 2015, Dogs Playing for Life has been redefining the meaning and importance of quality of life for all sheltered dogs by improving their experience through playgroups and individualized training, resulting in urgent and responsible lifesaving. Since its inception, DPFL has introduced playgroups to 329 shelters and counting, which realize an average 6% increase in lifesaving and 38% decrease in length of stay for dogs. Shelters frequently describe DPFL programming as “game-changing,” “transformational,” and “the most important thing to happen for shelter dogs.”

To find out more, visit dogsplayingforlife.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 30, 2022.