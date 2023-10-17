Gayle Anderson shares an update on the construction of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, the under construction “wildway” that will allow animals to move safely about the 101 freeway which will significantly and safely expand animal frontiers.

This monumental project broke ground the spring 2022. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025; however, docent tours of the project are currently available. The Cougar Conservancy tour information is available here.

The next tour dates are Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 a.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

Also, there’s the 8th Annual P-22 Day Festival, it’s a FREE day of fun, education, and community bonding Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

8th Annual P-22 Day Festival

Free!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shane’s Inspiration Griffith Park

4800 Crystal Springs Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90027

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle, Threads, and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 17, 2023.