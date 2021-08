War correspondent and author of “Only Cry for the Living: Memos From Inside the Isis Battlefield” Hollie McKay joined us from Uzbekistan with her firsthand account of the fall of Afghanistan and how she fled from the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif to Uzbekistan.

Visit Holly’s website for more information or follow her on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 27, 2021.