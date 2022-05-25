Megan Telles reports from Roger’s Gardens in Corona Del Mar as water restrictions are set to be in place starting next week, we get some expert advice on how to water your garden wisely during these water restrictions.

There are many reasons why we create a water-wise garden. Some of those reasons are to help climate, conserve water and preserve biodiversity. All of these reasons are ways we can be prepared for the next drought.

To learn more about how we can create a water-wise garden, visit the Roger’s Gardens website.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 25, 2022.