Imagine getting into a rideshare car and there’s no driver in the front seat.

It’s a reality right now on the streets of San Francisco and Phoenix where Waymo currently operates a fleet of fully autonomous taxis.

The company, which was spun out of Google, says the service is coming soon to Los Angeles.

To get a car, you download an app and request a ride, similar to Uber or Lyft.

I tried it out in San Francisco to see what the experience is like.

It was strange to get into a car with no driver, but the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE was confident and comfortable as it navigated the streets with ease.

The cars are outfitted with all lidar, cameras and radar to help them get around.

After this ride, it’s pretty clear this technology has progressed in a big way. We’ll have to watch and see where it goes from here.

