Ways to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Since the current COVID-19 surge canceled Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parades planned for Jan. 17, 2022 to celebrate the birthday of the late civil rights leader, there are many online, virtual, and outdoor community service events.

9 a.m., the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE-CA) Kingdom Day Parade Committee sponsors a free in-car COVID-19 rapid-testing event in lieu of hosting the annual parade, which has been canceled for a second straight year. The committee has 500 rapid tests. Vehicles can line up on West 43rd Street off Degnan Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m., the First AME Church of Los Angeles hosts “The Hope Clinic,” a special vaccine event to commemorate MLK Day and provide people an opportunity to receive doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses. The church location is 2270 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles.

Big Sunday 10 th Annual MLK Jr. Day NEW Clothing Collection & Community Breakfast, 10am until 1pm, 6111 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

10 a.m., the Harriet Tubman Center for Social Justice and other groups will host an MLK Day "Caravan for Social Justice," to "reflect the true spirit of Dr. King." The gathering begins at 10 a.m. The caravan starts at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and MLK Boulevard.

10:30 a.m., LAUSD second-grader Isabella Blue, the Unite L.A. Foundation and other groups will host a Martin Luther King Jr. “Unity Skate and Walk” event, featuring music, giveaways, a birthday cake, walk-up COVID-19 vaccines and testing and more. It takes place at Metro Rosa Parks Station, 11611 Willowbrook Ave.

11 a.m., Community Organized Relief Effort and the Sutro Avenue-Southeast Leimert Block Club will host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing pop-up event. It takes place at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, 3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

11 a.m., the California African American Museum will commemorate King with a series of virtual events, including a King family story time with the Los Angeles Public Library, a King speech study group and a performance by members of the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles. RSVP at caamuseum.org.

7 p.m., the City of Carson presents its annual tribute to King with an evening celebration featuring songs, dance and inspirational words. The event will be livestreamed at ci.carson.ca.us.

King: From Atlanta to the Mountaintop, 10am to 1pm, KJLH Radio, 102.3 Radio Free KJLH, kjlhradio.com.

History Alive! Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. : The Last Five Years, 1p.m. to 2p.m., Free! No tickets or registration required, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Washington, D.C., Online Link : video.ibm.com

MLK Day of Service 2022, L.A. Works, Zoom & Virtual Events, 9a.m. to 3:30p.m., laworks.com.

King Day 2022, California African American Museum, Exposition Park, Los Angeles, Virtual Program, King Study Group, Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles, 11a.m. to 1p.m., caamuseum.org.

King Day : A Hybrid Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s Birthday, Free from 8a.m. to 6p.m., Virtual Celebration & Virtual Children’s Program, National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel, 450 Mulberry, Memphis, kingday.org.

West Hollywood Martin Luther King Jr – Two Week – Day of Service

Now thru Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Virtual Donation Drive for the Homeless

Monetary & Gift Cards

secure.qgive.com/for/homeless

Personal Checks:

West Hollywood Homeless Initiative/MLK Day of Service

West Hollywood City Hall

8300 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood, CA 90069

